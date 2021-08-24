Augusta Richmond County Coliseum Authority seeking votes to issue bond for new James Brown Arena

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There will be another bond issuance vote for the James Brown Arena. When asked if there were any concerns the people won’t vote to issue the bond if it means to increase taxes, Chairman Cedric Johnson says they are looking at many options if that becomes a concern.

“We are looking at all the options we can with the new Infrastructure Bill, Federal Bill that is possibly coming through. We hired a lobbyist to see the dollars we may can get from that. Right now, we are looking at about $5 million dollars. We are looking at other options with some of the different things that can be done to get that tax burden down off the individuals,” said Chairman Johnson.

The Augusta Richmond County Coliseum Authority is asking everyone to come out and vote on the new arena November 2nd.