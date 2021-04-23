Augusta residents receiving unusually high water bills

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Some Augusta residents are receiving unusually high water bills. A member of the Facebook group “Connect Augusta” shared her $5,000 water bill, which claims she used nearly two times the amount of water in an Olympic sized swimming pool.

“We were made aware of an issue on Facebook with a customer who received a bill that was very, very high.”,” Augusta Utilities public information officer Leadra Collins said.

The Augusta resident updated her Facebook post Friday, saying the problem has since been resolved.

“It was a meter reading error, so it was just when the meter reader read the meter, it’s as simple as kind of having a mistype in a text message. So it was input incorrectly,” Collins said.

For this Augustan, the problem is solved, but other residents say their bills are too high to be correct.

Cassandra Loftin shared her bills with NewsChannel 6, one claiming she used over 40,000 gallons of water.

“So on April 14th, I got a bill for $72.95, and I paid that,” Loftin said. “Two days later, they sent me another bill through email that said I owed $229.83, and then two or three hours later I got a text from the water company saying that I owed $432.49. So all within one week of time, they’re sending me multiple bills.”

Loftin paid the original bill, but says she won’t be paying the others until she gets some answers.

“I tried calling them and basically they sent someone out and they left a pamphlet that said the meter read right, which there’s no way that read right. There’s no way that we used that much,” Loftin said.

However, Collins says there are reasons people will see an increase in water usage this time of year.

“We are seeing an increase in watering, whether it’s their lawn or gardens or things of that nature, and so we can go back and kind of look at the data for some of our meters to see what your usage is,” Collins said.

A leak can also cause a dramatic increase in water usage, according to Collins.

But residents like Loftin are hoping for more answers.

“Someone needs to get to the bottom of this,” Collins said.

If you think there’s an error on your water bill, Augusta Utilities says to give them a call at 706-821-1851.