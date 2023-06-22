AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- Augusta Regional Airport will get more than a half a million dollars’ worth of improvements thanks to a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration that will help airports across the Peach State.

“This particular grant is gonna help out on the airfield, so it creates more airfield capacity, more airfield circulation that primes us for growth. It also creates a better experience for the passengers on the airplane.”

Airport Executive Director Herbert Judone tells me each year airports in the state of Georgia are given grants.

“The airport has what’s called a capital improvement program, so we have a series of projects slated for the next five to ten years or so that are on this program.”

Those grants contribute to the needs of the airport and its travelers.

“I’m glad that our leaders recognize the importance of the Augusta Regional Airport and the overall state airport system, being one of the larger cities in the state,” Judone said.

Herbert sees the 590,000- dollar grant, announced by Senator Reverend Warnock, as a way to continue expanding the facility now and in the near future.

“We plan to expand the terminal, it’s not a huge expansion– it gives us about just under 2,000 square feet, but it configures a terminal where we can have two new passenger boarding bridges. That will be a big benefit for our airport and prime us for growth.”

But for now, some of the more immediate plans, you can look out for in the next couple of months.

“We plan to expand the security checkpoint so we can have additional lanes– again to add more capacity to the terminal. Here this summer, we will be opening up our consolidated rental car maintenance facility, again which will open up in the next 60 days or so,” Herbert said.

Airport officials want to make sure they’re satisfying the needs of traveler experience and overall airport production.