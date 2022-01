AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Several flights leaving Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) have been cancelled for Sunday morning.

The Delta flight scheduled to go to Atlanta at 5:30 am is cancelled and the American Airlines flight heading to Charlotte at 7:00 am is cancelled.

Looks like most flights heading to Charlotte and DC today are cancelled for Sunday.

The flights later in the day heading to Fort Worth or Atlanta seem to be good for now.

