Augusta Regional announces direct flights to D.C. to resume this month

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) annonces the February 11th resumption of direct service to and from Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) with American Airlines.

The current DCA service began on January 7th, 2020, but it was temporarily suspended in the spring of 2020 due to airline industry impacts brought on by the onset of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The reinstated flight will resume on February 11th, 2021 and initially begin as 4-day per week service, arriving/departing on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays, and Mondays, and will increase in frequency (days of the week) in April. The times are as follows:

Arrives from DCA to AGS: 11:56am

Departs AGS to DCA: 1:31pm

To book a DCA flight visit www.FlyAGS.com or book directly with American Airlines by visiting www.AA.com or by calling 1-800-433-7300.