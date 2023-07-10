AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Augusta Regional Airport is excited to announce the Airport’s first movie night!

The movie night will be held this Saturday night, July 15, 2023.

The community is invited to visit the airport to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie on the Airport’s general aviation ramp. This family friendly event provides the community the opportunity to visit the airport and see all we have to offer.

Herbert L. Judon Jr., Airport Executive Director says, “In addition to our core mission, the Airport is privileged to sponsor and conduct other events in service to our community and We encourage families to come out and partake in this free movie night in such a unique venue.”

Gates will open at 7:00 p.m. and the movie will start at night fall.

NOTE: no coolers, pets, large umbrellas, or bookbags will be allowed. Please bring your own chairs.

The event is free but requires a ticket for admission. To purchase tickets click here.