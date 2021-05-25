Augusta Regional Airport shut down after private plane’s landing gear malfunctions

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – First responders are on the tarmac at Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) after a plane malfunctions during landing.

According to Lauren Smith with AGS Public Relations, a single engine private plane experienced problems with the nose landing gear causing it to land nose down.

All three people on board, including the pilot, are said to be fine.

AGS is shut down to all commercial and private planes until the aircraft is removed from the tarmac. No word on how long that will be.

Flights are being diverted or delayed due to the incident.

Follow their Twitter Feed for the latest updates.