Augusta Regional Airport meets with minority business owners

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)– Augusta Regional Airport held a meeting Monday to get feedback from the minority business owners partnering with them in the future.

The airport is establishing their three year DBE (Disadvantaged Business Enterprise) goals.

“The DBE certification is very stringent because it’s federal, so you have to meet that criteria. There’s no gray area,” Augusta-Richmond County DBE coordinator, Yolanda Jackson said during the meeting.

Lots of ideas up in the air as the airport works on their plan of just how they’ll team up with these businesses.

“We have had several commitments from these different businesses for these projects because they have worked with us and come to these meetings,” PR & customer service manager of Augusta Regional Airport, Lauren Smith said.

Projects that will make DBE owners vendors at the airport.

“It’s different construction projects that are actually on airport property,” Smith said. “Potentially we may have a bid out for a vendor out on location to sell goods or to be a restaurant or something like that. We try to offer up any opportunity we can to work out here.”

Quite a few projects have been in the works at the airport since the pandemic began. They’re improving the baggage claim area, preparing to repave, and have even added flights.

But they’re still planning for the future.

“It provides them an opportunity to see what is available for them and how they can partner with the airport to be a vendor,” Smith said.