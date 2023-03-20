AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) installed Georgia’s first electric plane charger.
AGS also added electric car chargers at the airport.
A ribbon cutting is being held March 22nd to commemorate the occasion.
