AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Crews are on the scene of an accident with injuries involving a city bus.

It happened at the intersection of Windsor Spring Road and Lonsdale Drive.

The photo was taken by Tony Nolan from the scene.

It appears the driver of an Escalade and the bus collided.

No word on the extent of injuries but the viewer who took the photo said the driver of the Escalade was walking around and appeared to be okay.