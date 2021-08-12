Augusta proposes get vaxxed, get paid

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – For Augusta low’s vaccination rate, it’s seen as a shot in the arm, using Federal Rescue Act funds to hand out $100 to those who get fully vaxxed.

For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER

In Augusta, only about one out of three have their Covid shots, so the City is looking at a way to increase that number, money.

“It is one avenue that can give people an incentive to go out and get the vaccination because sometimes people need certain types of motivation in order to do what’s right for themselves and others,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Administrator Donald is proposing the City take one million dollars of federal Rescue Act funds and apply it to an incentive program to pay people $100 to get vaccinated.

“This is a human existence issue here, it keeps spreading it’s spreading at a much rapid rate the hospitals are getting full much faster anything we can do to impact that we ought to take advantage of it,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

The proposal would pay for about 10,000 new vaccinations, you would have to be fully vaccinated to collect the $100.

But some commissioners are asking questions.

“Out in California they had this big lottery it really didn’t really prove people taking the vaccines, so I want to hear some research on that,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

“Am I going to be eligible for a drawing now to get a car am I going to get that money I just really don’t understand why we have to entice people to do the right thing,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

“If you got to pay someone to get the vaccine at this point something ain’t right there,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

“We got the money though we got millions why not?”

“That’s the thing they know the money is there they’re not going to get the vaccine so they can get paid,” said McKnight.

If the full commission approves next week the program would run through the end of the year, and those who are already full vaccinated would not be eligible.