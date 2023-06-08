Augusta, Ga., (WJBF) – Tax dollars are again being collected in Augusta.

For the first time in two and a half week the Richmond County Tax Commissioner’s Office is collecting property taxes.

The city cyber attack shut down the system but now on certain office computer downtown taxpayers can again pay their bills.

“Fortunately we experience some incremental progress in our operations so here now at the Municipal Building only we are able to accept property tax we’re able to give receipts and we’re also able to look up property related information,” said Jeffery Pooser, Project Manager for the Tax Commissioner’s Office.

Only some office computers can do these transactions so the process is slower than what is normal.