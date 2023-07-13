Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – A new property assessment notice brought Chazmine Curry to the Tax Assessors office.

“Well, we’re definitely not happy about it, hoping that you know that we can do something about it, not feasible really,” said Curry.

Curry is not alone.

75% percent of property owners seeing their values increase by a substantial amount.

“The real estate of all commercial and residential properties was close to 20 to 25 percent increase,” said Richmond County Chief Appraiser Scott Roundtree.

The notices also reflect the impact of the reassessment on the property owners’ tax bill.

“They doubled my taxes, and I don’t think they should have done that,” said Katie Dallas.

“This been hard for everybody, and they got to think about that,” Dallas said

“Can you afford double taxes?”

“Oh lord no if I could afford it, I wouldn’t be fussing about it,” she said.

City leaders are hearing a lot of fussing about this massive property reassessment.

“Everybody is affected by that even if it means we might have to do a roll back we’re going to look at something,” said Commissioner Tony Lewis.

Commissioners can roll back property taxes to offset the impact of the increased assessments, but property owners are left to wait and worry and raise concerns

“Mine went up from one thousand eight hundred to over two thousand dollars so it went up pretty high so I’m hoping I can appeal it,” said Curry.

Expect the lines at the Tax Assessors office to continue property owners have just 45 days after getting their notice to file an appeal