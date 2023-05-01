Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Augusta Pride has a request for city leaders before next month’s event downtown.

“I’m in favor of listening I want to hear more I don’t know the details behind their ask what the 81 hundred dollars includes but at least I’m interested in hearing more,” said Mayor Garnett Johnson.

In a letter to city leaders Augusta Pride writes it’s seeking funding for the two nights of events next month.

The request is for a little more than 81 hundred dollars for security, the group writing due to increased security threats facing the L-G-B-T-Q+ community.

“We need to support it, they are economic drivers they bring people to the community, and I think it’s the right thing to do,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

“Augusta commissioners have already done this twice this year, granting 35 hundred dollars for the St Patrick’s Day parade, and 20 thousand dollars for the Augusta Juneteenth celebration.

At the time some commissioners warned approving those requests could open Pandora’s box for more requests.

“We all have to make sure we’re supporting our community certainly the Pride community is welcome in Augusta just like any other community is we need to make sure we are supporting our community any way we can,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

But support has differed from 35 hundred dollars to 20 thousand dollars, dollars, and Commissioner Frantom says the city needs to set a set rate for future requests.

“It makes it fairer across the board because some people need 20 some people need five some people need 8 it would be the fair thing to do to have it set and streamline so that everybody gets the same thing,” said Frantom.

Augusta Pride is the next in line and will make the request to commissioners at their meeting Tuesday in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.