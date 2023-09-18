MARTINEZ, Ga (WJBF)- A new state of the art science and engineering building is under construction at Augusta Preparatory Day School.

Once complete, the W. Rodger Giles Institute for Inquiry will offer lots of space and enhanced technology to learn.

The goal is to make sure these kids are ready for the 4th Industrial Revolution.

“So that curricula is all about preparing the kids for the 4th industrial revolution. We know it doesn’t matter what industry these kids go out into or what they do. That’s going to be impacted by artificial intelligence, robotics, additive manufacturing which is 3D printing. It’s not just learning to operate these tools, but to develop skills where kids are designers of these systems and leaders of these industries,” explained Derrick Willard, Head of School at Augusta Prep.

The 19,000 square foot Giles Institute will have traditional science classes like biology and chemistry, while also expanding technical sciences like coding, robotics, and engineering. There will tech labs where kids can do things like build and test drones inside the building.

There will be also be community spaces for kids to study or have some down time.

The building is designed to give kids the best learning experience possible. This is all to make sure these students are ready for the quickly changing- tech based world we live in.

“Kids can book this virtual reality lab and you can have what’s called an immersive learning experience. It wouldn’t replace a physical experience,” said Willard.. “But I could have a Latin teacher walk in there and give kids a tour of the Roman Coliseum. I could also have a science teacher walk in there and give kids a 360 degree tour inside a human cell or a plant cell.”

Willard hopes to get a certificate of occupancy by the end of November and be ready for students by the start of the second semester in January.

Photojournalist: Will Baker.