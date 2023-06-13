AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Preparatory Day School received a $500,000 grant from the Malone Family Foundation.

The grant will be used to help further provide educational opportunities for new students in the top five percent of their class who demonstrate academic achievement, exemplary citizenship, and leadership potential, as well as financial need.

In 2009, Augusta Prep was selected by the Malone Family Foundation as one of 48 schools nationwide, the only school in Georgia to receive a $2 million endowment.

Augusta Prep uses interest from the endowment to fund the annual Malone Scholarship program, which offers renewable scholarships that can pay up to 100 percent of tuition and most fees for students who are U.S. citizens in grades 7-12.

Augusta Prep is ranked as one of Niche. com’s “2023 “Best Schools” and as Augusta’s best private school with an A+ rating. Augusta Prep is ranked No. 1 as the Best Private K-12 School in the Augusta area, No. 1 as the Best Private High School in Augusta, No. 1 as the Best High School for STEM in the Augusta area and No. 1 ranking as Best College Prep Private School in Augusta.