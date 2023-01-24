AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Preparatory Day School held the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday for its new $11 million W. Rodger Giles Institute for Inquiry.

The building will be the only building of its kind in the area.

“We really wanted something that was looking deep into the future, and would make sure our kids were prepared for the future,” said Derrick Willard, the Head of School at Augusta Prep.

And with the groundbreaking ceremony and construction already started, they’re heading in that direction.

The goal is to prepare more students for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“We’re talking about forces like artificial intelligence, big data additive manufacturing, 3-D printing, robotics, data analytics,” Willard said. “All of these things are already influencing the children’s present, and we know they’re gonna be even bigger forces in the future.”

School leaders hope the new building will give students an advantage when they apply to college and the workforce by combining more well-established concepts with new theories.

They’re also hoping it will increase enrollment.

“We’ve been growing over the last few years,” Willard said. “We’ve got more room to grow certainly. This building allows us to clear some space in current buildings.”

And, it shouldn’t affect tuition costs.

“We’ve gone out to donors, and that includes parents, grandparents, alumni foundations to build this, and then the idea would be that it stands and operates on its own,” he said.

The new building is set to open in 2024.