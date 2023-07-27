AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A generous donation made to Paine College by the family of beloved Augusta philanthropists.

Community activists Ellis and Ann Johnson once walked the campus of Paine College as students. They committed their lives to giving back to the Augusta community and their alma mater.

The late Ellis and Ann Johnson are well known in Augusta for their community service and advocacy in the arts. They were also very big on education.

On Thursday, their estate donated $150,000 to Paine College.

The funds will go directly towards scholarships for students.

“If it wasn’t for the scholarship support that I received, I would not have been able to graduate from Paine College,” said Michael Thurmond, Chairman of Paine College’s Board of Trustees. “That is why I’m leading the effort to encourage others to do what Ellis and Ann have done.”

A graduate of Paine College’s class of 1975, Thurmond says he owes his career to the school.

“Invest in this historic, critical institution that has produced so many wonderful graduates who are making great contributions all across the world, all across our nation,” said Thurmond.

President Dr. Cheryl Evans Jones says that students receiving the scholarship will be required to do community service.

“I believe that would be pleasing to Ann and Ellis because they gave so much of their time, energy and effort to the community,” said Dr. Jones.

Since February, the school has been raising money for their Growing Paine initiative.

Ellis and Ann Johnson’s niece says she hopes the legacy endowment will help Paine College continue to be a pillar of education in Augusta.

“To be able to continue it and continue giving back, it means a lot to me because I know that it was important to him then and it’s important to him now,” said Tracie Gallop, The Johnsons’ niece. “Looking down, I know he’s just proud of me for doing it.”

Dr. Jones tells us that most students coming to Paine College experience a gap between the cost of education and what financial aid provides.

“For many of our students, it will mean being able to complete their college education. The cost of education at any institution is not cheap,” said Dr. Jones. “We appreciate the Johnson family for giving this legacy donation and hope it will encourage others to give legacy donations as well.”

The Growing Paine initiative is ongoing and there are several ways you can support Paine College and its students. For more information on how to give, visit Giving Paine.