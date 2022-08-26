AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Happening this weekend, a tribute concert to the late Richard Justice, who died two years ago from COVID-19. The Augusta Broadway Singers (TABS) are honoring a man who had a tremendous impact on Augusta’s arts community.

The group chose songs from shows Richard was in or directed as well as some he just loved. One of those is “Seasons of Love” from Rent, one of his favorite musicals.

The organization’s founder says they wanted to show people the joy Richard brought to their lives.

“I kept thinking, how can we, as an arts community and as singers say thank you to Richard, because we all think of Richard every day,” said Les Reagan, TABS Founder and Artistic Director.

Two years ago this weekend, Justice died in the hospital because of COVID-19. Justice was a titan in the arts community as a performer and a director.

“Richard loved people. Richard loved all the actors. And took them and said try this. Do this. Think about this,” Reagan said.

Justice was supposed to perform a concert with TABS, but the pandemic happened and he died before he could.

Reagan said the group eventually did the performance but that he wanted honor Justice in some way.

“He was so involved with so many of us through so many different avenues. And so I planned this and I talked to his husband Terrance, and got his blessing to do a performance remembering him.”

The Augusta arts community took another hit nearly a year ago when Justice’s long time friend, Debi Ballas died. Reagan explained their loss left a hole in the community, but the show must go on.

“It’s been tough. But as actors we move on. We remember them and we learned so much from both of them that we carry on into everything else that we do.”

Reagan said the response to the concert has been good and he believes it will be a success.

“Richard was a remarkable person. Please, I would hope everyone would really want to come and celebrate him.”

You have two chances to see The Augusta Broadway Singers perform their tribute to Richard Justice- tonight and tomorrow night at 7 p.m. at the North Augusta Community Center.

The concert is part of the Riverfront Theater Company’s season.

Tickets are $30 and include the show a desert and coffee.