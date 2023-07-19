Augusta, Ga (WJBF) There are some mighty big plans for Big Oak Park.

“That means a lot like you see the park a lot of that money going in a lot of kids will feel free to do some more stuff,” said Justin Mayfield, a current user of the park.

Commissioners approving the concept plans for Big Oak, the plans call for a new basketball court, three new pickleball courts walking track, other amenities and an estimated one point four-million-dollar face lift.

“This is going to be good for the community over in the Sand Hills area where we’re installing pickleball, basketball courts covered courts state of the art,” said Recreation and Parks Director Maurice McDowell. Sales tax dollars will cover the costs, but some costs are raising a few eyebrows, the cost of replacing trash cans and park benches

I think we can do a little better than that, we ought to do some research on those items to see if we can come down with those,” said Commissioner Tony Lewis.

The plans call for four new trash receptacles at a cost of 700 dollars each.

And for the city to spend 8 thousand dollars for eight benches at cost of one thousand dollars a bench.

That’s the first time I’ve heard about the pricing of the trash cans that seems to be way out there I’d like to get a good look at that trash can what’s causing seven hundred dollars,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

These are cost estimates looking at what we’re looking to put in the area based on some of the information we got from some of our design firms that we work with, those numbers aren’t firm we have to wait until we go through the bid process,” said McDowell.

“We still want to go ahead with Big Oak Park, and we want it to be a great park, but I think those particular items I think we can do a little better,” said Commissioner Lewis.

But that remains to be seen at Big Oak Park,

In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.