AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Augusta couple is behind bars for the death of their 1-year old.

Tyrone and Selena Scott are accused of turning off the child’s ventilator against doctors orders.

Police say the two turned it off on several occasions.

The incident happened on the 1900 block of Watkins street last Saturday, February 13th.

The Scotts are both charged with Murder and Cruelty to Children.

The remain in the Richmond County Jail.