Augusta, Ga (WJBF) The Boathouse has been the home for the Augusta Rowing Club since the 1990’s but a new home is going to be needed, because of mold.

“We’ve agreed to tear it down that’s kind of non-negotiable I think after a unanimous vote on the commission I think we have to take care of them not sure what that looks like,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

The Augusta Rowing Club has ideas saying the city could remove the mold from The Boathouse or build the club a similar sized building.

“This was not our fault, this was their decisions their fault we got to clean it up,” said Rowing Club Coach Brad Holdren.

“The only thing that can be done is put in on our next SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) you know we just don’t have money laying around I’m still trying to find avenues for them,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

One avenue being suggested is for to city buy shipping containers to store the club’s boats

‘The cost of shipping containers is anywhere from 27 hundred to three thousand dollars landed,” said Commissioner Guilfoyle.

In a shipping container you can only put four boats, we have 67 boats in the rowing club so it that would be a minimum of 15 shipping containers,” said Coach Holdren.

The boathouse has served the Rowing Club well for more than 25 years, but commissioners are calling for charge to this long-term relationship.

“I think we’re going to have to work together more than we have in the past and they’re going to have to put skin in the game in a sense,” said Commissioner Frantom.

Though the Rowing Club says it should not have to. In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.