AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Most people can only dream of being part of their favorite show. Well, a few Augusta natives are part of a new, unscripted holiday themed Disney+ show called Best In Snow.

Team Hakuna Matata includes four people, three who are from the Garden City. They are Emmauel Butler, Que Butler, Charm Robinson, all Augusta natives, and Ron Robinson. The Butlers and Robinson are married couples.

Known as the Red Team, the group competes by way of snow sculpting. It is hosted by Tituss Burgess and includes a musical performance by him and Kermit the Frog as well. You will have to watch the two-hour special to find out if the team wins. The group told NewsChannel 6 they appear as a family in their venture with Disney+. Watch the video for the full interview.