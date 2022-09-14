AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- As the world continues to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, an Augusta native is in London watching history unfold.

Anne Morgan is a theater student at East 15 Acting School in London. She said that while everyone knew the queen’s death imminent, it was still a shock to hear.

“People are carrying on with their day to day lives. Going to work. Going to the grocery store. There are still tourists in town that want to go see theatre every single day. But then you’ll be walking down the street and every conversation you overhear is about Her Majesty’s passing,” she said.

Morgan is from Augusta and has been living in London for the last three years. After a study abroad trip, she chose to go back and get her Masters degree in Theater. Even in the short time she’s lived there, Morgan said she was incredibly sad when she heard the news.

“The rumors going around were– it’s already happened. We’re just waiting for the announcement. Then when it did finally come out, it was as if the air had been sucked out of the room. It was a lot more devastating than I think a lot of people were prepared for it to be.”

Despite the sadness being felt by many around the world – Morgan says she’s also seen the other side, from those not mourning the Queen’s death.

“There has been a bit of push back towards the Royal Family lately. Not everyone in the world loves the monarchy as much as you might see on TV. I think recently there’s been three arrests already for disruption of the peace as the casket has been slowly making its way down from Scotland down to London,” explained Morgan. “It was really interesting seeing all the people that are mourning just outside the gate. And then this sort of different style of mourning a bit further back. Where people are choosing a bit more of a celebration. So there’s a little partying going on.”

The new monarch has now taken over with King Charles, III at the helm. Morgan describes what she’s hearing across the pond about his new role.

“I think, unsurprisingly there’s not a lot of confidence in his abilities. You know, anyone who has seen ‘The Crown’ has probably formed an opinion on him. But, I don’t necessarily think that’s going to be a good thing. I think he’s going to quite surprise us all,” she said.

Morgan also said she is opting to watch the queen’s funeral at home rather that brave the crowds in person.