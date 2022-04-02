AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Saturday was the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club.

The tournament began with 72 golfers, before a cut to the top 30. Those top 30 golfers battled it out for the title and gave countless young golfers the opportunity to see their role models play the Augusta National.

Patrons poured through the gate Saturday for the final round of the tournament. Among the crowds were Karsyn Herron and Summer Carey, two girls who hope to one day compete in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

“I really hope I can be here one day and I just got to keep up the good work,” Herron said.

“It has been a goal for a while to maybe be able to be in this moment and it would be really cool if I did get here one day,” Carey said.

The girls say they feel inspired by the golfers and plan to take in every moment of the final round.

“It’s really amazing because they’re doing very well and they might even become pros after this and it’s just a really special moment,” Carey said.

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur competitors inspire young golfers, and young girls alike.

“It’s really nice to see all the women here. I don’t know, it’s just really cool for me,” Avery Caldwell said.

“It inspires me because for a long time women weren’t really seen as a big part of sports, but now since it’s at the Masters it’s a big thing, they get their recognition,” Belle Smith said.

And during the final round of the tournament, patrons made their predictions for who would capture the 2022 title.

“Jensen Castle or Amari Avery,” Herron said.

Herron says Jensen Castle made her list of top picks after Castle’s kindness toward her at a past tournament made a lasting impression on her.

And Castle has a message for all young golfers like Herron who hope to compete in the ANWA tournament one day.

“Keep their head up and know that they can do it. This is everyone’s dream and if they work hard enough, they too can be out here,” Castle said.

16-year-old Anna Davis won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. She is the youngest ANWA champion to date.