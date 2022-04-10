AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– This year, Augusta National Golf Club celebrates ten years of welcoming women members.

“I’m confident in saying to a person: We are a better club, we are a better organization, and we’re very proud to have women among our membership,” Chairman of ANGC Fred Ridley said.

In 2012, Condoleezza Rice and Darla Moore became the first women in green jackets.

“I think it’s huge. I think we’ve come leaps and bounds the last few decades for women in general. Just a little more equality whether it’s in the work place or out wherever we go. Women getting to be a part of the Masters and the National is huge,” patron Kayla Scott said.

Patrons say women members not only improve the Club, they improve the game of golf.

“Creating diversity and interest within the game is awesome. I had the opportunity to meet Condoleezza Rice early on, I think in ’12 actually when she first became a member, so it’s awesome. Anything that can grow the game I think is important,” patron Philip Mancuso said.

“It’s slowly growing to where women are just as big as men in golf,” patron John Daniels said.

Women say they’re inspired by women’s membership at Augusta National, and by seeing golfers play the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at the National last week.

“I think it means everything because having the opportunity just allows for that much more growth in the future that one day we’ll have not just a women’s amateur, but a pro tour here for women. Just having that opportunity to come up to times and be more modern with equal opportunity,” patron Morgan Wynn said.