AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta Museum of History (AMH) in partnership with Westobou and the Jessye Norman School of the Arts is excited to host its Annual Juneteenth Celebration.

It takes place June 18th at AMH located at 560 Reynold Street from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

There will be a variety of activities exploring the meaning of freedom and engaging in African American cultural traditions.

Activities include:

Food Trucks

Scavenger Hunts

Juneteenth Crafts: Westobou

Storytime: Juneteenth for Mazie with Dorothy Green

Songs and Dance: Jessye Norman School of the Arts Performance

Voices of the Past presentations

Film Screening: The Steering Committee

Special Talk: Dr. Mallory Millender, Paine College Professor Emeritus

The first 185 kids (12 & under) will receive a FREE copy of their Storytime book, Juneteenth for Mazie, along with a special activity packet.

The Museum’s goal is to help visitors reflect on the meaning of Juneteenth and the richness of African American culture, a culture born out of imagination, resilience, and courage with a focus on education, achievement, and bringing people together from all walks of life to recognize our shared history while embracing the African American experience, regardless of race, nationality, religion, socioeconomic status.

Museum Admission: $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for children ages 6 to 18 and free for children 5 and under. Museum Members have free admission. Events in the Rotunda are free.

Volunteers interested in helping make this event a success should complete the Volunteer Interest Sheet: https://bit.ly/AMH_VolunteerInterest