AUGUSTA/NEW YORK (WJBF) – A murder suspect in Richmond County is now behind bars.
Kenneth Green Junior was waned in the death of Donnell Graham.
In March, Graham was found shot in a car behind the Popeyes on Wrightsboro Road.
Yesterday Green was taken into custody in New York by the US Marshals.
Kendrick Green, Tor’Jae Tanksley, and Ashley Jones are also charged with murder in this case.
Latest Headlines:
- Richmond County Sheriff’s Office releases statement on shelter-in-place rumors
- ‘Lean On Me,’ ‘Lovely Day’ singer Bill Withers dies at 81
- Augusta murder suspect found in New York
- Florida finally takes cruise passengers, some on stretchers
- Mexico stops making Corona beer after brewer deemed non-essential in pandemic