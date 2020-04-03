Augusta murder suspect found in New York

AUGUSTA/NEW YORK (WJBF) – A murder suspect in Richmond County is now behind bars.

Kenneth Green Junior was waned in the death of Donnell Graham.

In March, Graham was found shot in a car behind the Popeyes on Wrightsboro Road.

Yesterday Green was taken into custody in New York by the US Marshals.

Kendrick Green, Tor’Jae Tanksley, and Ashley Jones are also charged with murder in this case.

Kendrick Green

Tor’Jae Tanksley

Ashley Jones

