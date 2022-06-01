AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – The Augusta Mini Theatre is gearing up for its 2022 End of the Season production “Caged.”

According to the press release, “Caged”, written by Tyrone J. Butler and directed by Judith Simon-Butler, is a story about slaves and its descendants of segregation, 1619-1970, being housed likening to an unlicensed zoo for the untamed.

The description continues with the play showcasing how, ancestrally, remnants of slavery were passed down and became truths in the mind and heart of a child born in 1949, and the devastating damage to his human development.

According to Mr. Butler, the play was inspired by the death of Charles Oatman, a mentally challenged Black youth, found dead in a jail cell.

After receiving an unsatisfactory response from city officials, the outcome caused the Augusta’s Riot of 1970 when six African American Males were shot in the back, by police, and died.

“Caged” will take place from June 10th to June 12th, and general Admission for adults is $15 and for students is $10.

The play is recommended for grades 4th -12th and all other ages above.

Also, taking place that weekend is the 1970 Augusta Riot Exhibit which is created by the 1970 Augusta Riot Observance Committee, and the Augusta Mini Theatre, along with SISTUHS, Inc. and Girl Scout Troop, will be hosting a Juneteenth Celebration from 2-5 P.M., which is free to the public.

For more information about “Caged, the 1970 Riot Exhibit, or Juneteenth, click here.