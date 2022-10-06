AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta Mini Theatre is observing a major milestone, and they would like for everyone to come out and celebrate with them.

The Augusta Mini Theatre Arts and Life Skills School is celebrating their 47th anniversary.

Founded by Tyrone Butler, The Augusta Mini Theatre is the first arts school in Augusta to offer all of the performing arts’ disciplines under one roof: drama, music, dance, and art.

The arts school will be presenting “From Nothing to Something: Celebrating Augusta Mini Theatre’s Beginning” on Saturday, October 8th in the Judith Simon Drama Studio at 2548 Deans Bridge Road in Augusta.

The celebration will begin at 9:30 A.M., and the drive-thru celebration will begin after the program.

Donations are welcomed, and seats for the program are limited.

For more information, you can call the Augusta Mini Theatre at (706) 722-0598.