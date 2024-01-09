AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) The new year promises to be busy in Augusta. Mayor Garnett Johnson is our guest on the first Means Report of 2024. He will talk about the state of the city. There is a heavy focus on helping the homeless, cleaning up blight, and bringing business to town. Johnson also talks about the upcoming referendum to see if the mayor will get to vote on all Commission matters. Watch our interview and hear what the future could hold for Augusta. Be sure to join us for The Means Report. We are on Monday afternoon at 12:30 on WJBF NewsChannel 6.