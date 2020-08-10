Augusta Mayor shares purpose of task force on Confederate Monuments, Street Names and Landmarks

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A select group will evaluate Augusta’s Confederate Monuments, Street Names and Landmarks. During that time, 11 people, made up of many local historians, have 60 days to decide what should happen with tributes such as the one to Augusta’s Confederate soldiers standing tall downtown.

“It’s not like this spoke for the community in 1878. It spoke for some people in the community,” said John Hayes, Associate Professor of History at Augusta University. He added that the monument on Broad Street was erected absent a democracy.

Hayes said even though he teaches students at Augusta University in an objective manner, he joins the task force as a citizen sharing his thoughts on the tribute to the Lost Cause.

He said, “From that text [on the monument], the Confederacy is the best country that ever existed. Too bad it got defeated, but it’s the best country that ever existed. That’s the message being proclaimed. Even if you don’t want to read the text, who’s up there? It’s five white men and on the top is a white man with a gun. It sends a message about who can have power and who can’t.”

Hayes said there’s a reinvestment in downtown Augusta, so more people will see a message from the 1870s, which may not be relevant today. He added the monument will be best in Magnolia Cemetery. But his thoughts are his own. Adding to the discussion will be Erick Montgomery, Nancy Glaser, Christine Miller Betts, Kelby Walker, Hardi Jones, Richard Peoples, Mallory Millender, Katie Delaigle, Cory Rogers and Tom Zange. They have 60 days to present a recommendation to the city.

“[The task force has] Six that were appointed by the mayor, five by the commission. Members of the commission submitted names to us. We took those names and included the six names that we already identified. Individuals from a historical perspective, those who worked at museums, those who have been working on these issues for a number of years,” said Mayor Davis of the list of people on the task force.

Mayor Davis added the city is being proactive to a national discussion on race and inclusion. It’s a discussion the National Action Network of the CSRA and other groups collectively spent six years talking about and they are confident in what the task force will present.

“I only know two people on the list personally. I have no opposition to anyone on it. As long as everyone on it is there for the betterment of the community,” said Morris Porter of National Action Network of the CSRA.

We reached out to several other members of the task force, but they could not speak at this time.

The task force will have 60 days to come up with a recommendation that will be brought before the commission.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps