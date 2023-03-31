Mayor Garnett Johnson to host first Mayor’s Masters Reception with a few changes.

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The city of Augusta is preparing for Sunday’s Mayor’s Masters Reception, the first one hosted by Mayor Garnett Johnson.

This event has been a part of Masters Week since 1999, when former Mayor Bob Young started it. It began as an opportunity for people who wouldn’t normally go to the Masters tournament to connect with the game of golf and some of its great players.

There are some big changes to the event this year. Traditionally, the reception has been held on Monday evening. This year, it is on a Sunday.

It’s always been an event held exclusively by the mayor of Augusta, but this year, other regional leaders are invited. These include North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams, Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon, and Columbia County Commission Chairman Doug Duncan.

Mayor Garnett Johnson said “I’m excited that this year’s event represents a local leadership effort. The impact of the tournament is felt across the region, and the Mayor’s Masters Reception should reflect that.”

The event is going to be a lot of fun with activities for adults and children, the perfect way to kick off Masters week in Augusta.

People can expect the usual fun with live music by James Brown Academy of Musik Pupils, TreSounds, Easily Amused, and Eric Mayweather. There will be a variety of food trucks and bouncy houses and yard games for the kids. The festivities will end with a fireworks show.

This year’s event will honor 2016 Masters Champion Danny Willett, former Tournament Senior Director Buzzy Johnson, and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson.

The Mayor’s Masters Reception will be Sunday, April 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Augusta Common.

Admission is free.