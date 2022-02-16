Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis faces new ethics violations

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis is facing new allegations of ethics violations.

The amended complaint, dated February 1st, states that Davis filed an Affidavit of Exemption — meaning he would not run an active campaign in January 2020.

According to state law — that means candidates cannot collect more than $2500 in contributions or spend more than $2500 dollars campaigning.

The complaint states that since that time — Davis has collected more than $10,000 in campaign contributions and spent more than $6,000 on campaign expenditures.

It also states that Davis spent more than $3,000 dollars on various items — including credit card bills, subscriptions and Starbucks, which he did not disclose.

So far, Davis has not responded to that complaint.