Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis faces new ethics violations

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis is facing new allegations of ethics violations.

The amended complaint, dated February 1st, states that Davis filed an Affidavit of Exemption — meaning he would not run an active campaign in January 2020.

According to state law — that means candidates cannot collect more than $2500 in contributions or spend more than $2500 dollars campaigning.

The complaint states that since that time — Davis has collected more than $10,000 in campaign contributions and spent more than $6,000 on campaign expenditures.

It also states that Davis spent more than $3,000 dollars on various items — including credit card bills, subscriptions and Starbucks, which he did not disclose.

So far, Davis has not responded to that complaint.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories