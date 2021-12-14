Augusta Mayor Davis faces campaign finance disclosure complaint

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) An ethics complaint has been filed against Augusta mayor Hardie Davis.

The Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission has filed a complaint against Mayor Hardie Davis.

The complaint alleges Davis, over the past four years, has failed to file campaign disclosure reports on time five different times.

On three occasions, he did not file personnel financial disclosure statements.

Some commissioners have concerns.

Others say filing financial statements late, happens.

“Well, it was wrong, because you are supposed to be on time, but things like that happen, I was late turning in a report once, I paid the fine, turned it in and made sure I was never late again,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Neither Mayor Davis nor his attorney returned phone calls seeking comment on the complaint.