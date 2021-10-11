Augusta mask mandate start date postponed

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- There has been a delay in the start of masks being required in all Augusta city buildings.

Last week, commissioners voted 7 to 3 in favor of requiring masks in city government buildings.

The original plan was to start that policy October 11. Instead, it’ll begin October 25 pending approval by commissioners at the meeting on October 19.

Even still, many are not happy about the proposed mandate.

“Oh anytime you’re doing something like this, you can expect to have push back from people who don’t think that it’s necessary to go this route. But they are also the same people who are not wearing their masks out in public. So at the end of the day, we have to do what’s best with the knowledge that we have to combat this virus,” explained District 1 Commissioner, Jordan Johnson.

Johnson said that misinformation about mask wearing and vaccines has made it more difficult for government to do what is necessary to end this pandemic.

“We want to return to some sense of normalcy and we’ve done that in a way, but at the end of the day people’s lives are at stake. And when you have folks in the hospital on ventilators, in the ICU and we have mechanisms at our disposal to help save lives and we should definitely look into every tool that we have,” Johnson said.

If passed, some places masks would be required include the municipal building, city tax and tags offices and public libraries.