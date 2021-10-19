Augusta mask mandate is on

Augusta, Ga(WJBF) People doing business in Augusta’s government buildings are facing being told to mask up.

Commissioners today approving a mask mandate for all city buildings, after weeks of debate.

It goes into effect Monday.



The city administrator first said the requirement was needed back on September 20th.

But commissioners say even though COVID cases are decreasing, it’s still necessary.

“I think this is the best idea, a good idea for the city,” said Commissioner Francine Scott.

“Would you have liked to have seen it two weeks ago, three weeks ago?

“You know what whenever it’s here it’s going to help,” said Commissioner Scott.

Commissioners say the mask mandate will NOT be enforced at the James Brown Arena or Bell Auditorium.

There was no date set for it to end.