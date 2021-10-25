Augusta mask mandate begins

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Wearing a mask in now required at Augusta government buildings.

Signs on doors telling visitors there’s a mask mandate are greeting people at the south Augusta customer service center.

Commissioners approved the mandate last week, and many people had no issue with being told wearing a mask is required.

“The mask is a couple of cents ten fifteen whatever I don’t care where I go at I wear my mask,” said Edward Ellis.”

“So you got no problem?”

“I got no problem,” said Ellis.

Marshal Ramone Lamkin who in charge of building security, said his office has received no complaints and people are complying and wearing masks.