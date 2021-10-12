Augusta Mask mandate back on the move; but is it still needed?

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) As commissioners sat down for committee meetings this week a mask mandate for city buildings was expected to be already in place.

“It’s simple it’s just something we omitted last time we voted on it I think we’re just going to approve the process and the resolution,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

A commission committee approved a mandate resolution sending it to the full commission for final approval next week.

“I don’t want to make a big issue about it, it’s just that we’re in a pandemic we need to take care of each other we near to take care of ourselves,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

The administrator’s office sent a recommendation to commissioners stating with rising covid cases a mask mandate be reinstituted immediately.

But that memo went out September 20th.

If the full commission approves the mask mandate resolution next week it won’t go into effect until October 25th, that will be five weeks after the administrator first said it was needed.

“Here we are again we’re a day late and a dollar short in five weeks I feel like and I’m no doctor I think things are looking on the up.

So, is a mask mandate as needed in late October as it might have been when the administrator said it was in September?

“Do we still need it after five weeks?”

“I think we still need it until once it comes to a conclusion,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

“I did see where the COVID cases are going down I think it’s a good thing as the same time I don’t think its an emergency,” said the Mayor Pro-Tem.

A majority of Commissioners want a mask mandate, even if getting it in place is taking weeks in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.