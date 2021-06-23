Augusta man wanted for Terroristic Threats and Property Damage on East Boundary

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating an Augusta man.

The RCSO says 23-year old Sheldon Curtis Coatney, Jr. was involved in an incident that occurred on the 200 block of East Boundary on June 22nd.

Coatney is wanted for Terroristic Threats and Acts, Criminal Damage to Property 1st Degree & Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

He is known to frequent the E. Boundary area and is commonly on a burgundy colored bicycle.

Coatney is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know anything on his whereabouts or the incident in question, please contact the RCSO at (706) 828-1020 or (706) 828-1080.