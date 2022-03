AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

42-year-old Timmothy Williams is wanted for a Terroristic Threats and Acts incident that happened on the 1000 block of Hancock Mill Road, off Old Waynesboro Road.

Williams is considered armed and dangerous.

Any information regarding the incident in question or Williams’ whereabouts please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.