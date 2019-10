AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a child molestation suspect.

They tell NewsChannel 6 that Damien Javon Pierce allegedly touched an 8-year old girl in a sexual nature.

The alleged crime happened on January 1st, 2010 on the 1800 block of Cooney Circle.

The accused and the victim resided together during this time.

He is currently in the Richmond County Jail.