AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Augusta man is wanted for the alleged rape and kidnapping of his live in girlfriend.

Police say on Wednesday, April 26th, 27-year-old Trevahn Dahntre Mells and his girlfriend discussed breaking up and her moving out of their Brandywine Place Apartment.

She said that everything seemed fine until around midnight when Mells told her, “You’re not leaving me, you know you’re not going anywhere.”

The woman told officials Mells took her cell phone, got a knife from the kitchen and held it to her stomach and made her go upstairs. Mells allegedly threw the woman to the floor and pushed her in the face and told her, “If you leave me, or tell anyone I will cut you up in little pieces. I will go after your family, you know I have a lot of family.”

She said that Mells made her shower and then forced her to have sex with him. Following that encounter, the victim said that Mells made her lie down as he held her.

The next morning, April 27th, Mells gave the victim back her cell phone and made her call into work. She said that she went to the restroom, and Mells kicked in the door thinking she was on the phone, and took her cell phone back.

The victim said Mells still had the knife and told her, “Let me make you feel good.” She said “no” several times and begged Mells not to touch her.

He the allegedly raped her a second time.

She said a short time later the suspect was brushing his teeth, she saw her keys, grabbed them and left the residence.

The victim jumped in her car, locked the door right before Mells came banging on the window.

The woman left the complex and contacted law enforcement.

Authorities say the saw lacerations on the victim’s hand and underneath her chin.

Trevahn Dahntre Mells is wanted for Rape and Kidnapping.

If you know of his whereabouts, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1080 or (706) 821-1020.