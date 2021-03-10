Augusta man wanted for Kidnapping and other charges

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a man who’s considered armed and dangerous.

33-year old Jawaun Scruggs, is wanted in reference to an Armed Robbery, Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault that occurred on March 9th.

Scruggs is known to frequent the Harrisburg Area and may possibly be driving a silver Cadillac CTS or Deville.

Again, he’s considered armed and dangerous.

If you know anythings about the incident in question or of Scrugg’s whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1080 or (706) 821-1020.