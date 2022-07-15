RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The man wanted for the Captain D’s murder in June has been captured and arrested.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Ravanell Gomillion, 40, was arrested for Murder, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

The deadly shooting happened Tuesday, June 14th at the Captain D’s on Wrightsboro Road.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 42-year-old Eurl Kittles.

According to the incident report, RCSO deputies discovered Kittles was found lying unresponsive on the ground just inside the rear exit of the building with at least one gunshot wound.