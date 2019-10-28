Augusta man wanted for allegedly shooting girlfriend in the leg

AUGUSTA ( WJFB) – RCSO deputies are looking for Brain Freeman.

Freeman is wanted in connection to an Aggravated Assault on the 2500 block of Granda Place in Hephzibah.

October 28th, he allegedly shot his girlfriend in the leg with “a long gun”, according to the incident report.

Charges against Freeman include Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.

Any information concerning this suspect, please contact Investigator Wes Ward at (706) 821-1453 or any Violent Crimes Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.