Augusta man wanted for allegedly beating woman in her home

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a man accused of beating an Augusta woman in her apartment.

Police responded to Augusta Manor apartments located at 3551 Mike Padgett Highway, August 21st.

Upon arrival, police spoke with an unidentified female victim who stated the suspect, 27-yearf old Maxlin Dewanye Rollad, came into her apartment the day before and began beating her.

The woman told police she couldn’t think of the suspect’s name, but stated the two of them were “talking” a few months ago, so she invited him over to “chill”.

The woman said while Rolland was there he gave her money, then asked for it back. When the woman refused, Rolland began to throw things around the apartment.

The incident report stated Rolland kicked the door in, began punching the victim in the face, and bit her on the finger.

During the altercation the suspect allegedly took a gun and hit the woman in the eye.

Maxlin Rolland is wanted for Aggravated Assault, Home Invasion and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime. He’s previously known to be in the area of the 2000 block of Walden Drive.

If you know of Rolland’s whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office 706-828-1020 or 706-828-1080.