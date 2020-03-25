Augusta man wanted for alleged robbery at gas station

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 26-year-old Rashon Atkins
Atkins is wanted for Robbery by Force at the Circle K on the 900 block of Walton Way.
If anyone knows of his whereabouts, please contact the RCSO at (706) 821-1080.
