Augusta man wanted for alleged robbery at gas station

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 26-year-old Rashon Atkins 

Atkins is wanted for Robbery by Force at the Circle K on the 900 block of Walton Way. 

If anyone knows of his whereabouts, please contact the RCSO at (706) 821-1080. 

