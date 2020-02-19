Augusta man wanted for Aggravated Battery

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The RCSO is looking for William Donald Smith III

Smith is wanted for an Aggravated Battery incident that took place on the 2100 block of Vandivere Road on February 07th.

The 37-year old is described as 6’0, weighing 200 pounds green eyes.

If you know where Smith is or anything about this incident, contact the RCSO.

