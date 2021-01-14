Augusta man wanted for Aggravated Assault; considered armed and dangerous

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a wanted man.

32-year old Antwan Mims is wanted for an Aggravated Assault and Kidnapping that occurred January 13th – 14th, 2021.

Police say the 30 year old victim Mims (her boyfriend) were arguing in Kia (pictured above) when he became angry and stabbed her several times.

Mims then drove off with the victim for several hours refusing to let her out of the vehicle until he finally dropped her off at the hospital.

The victim is being treated for her injuries which do not appear to be life threatening.

Mims was last seen driving Kia Rio (shown above) with Georgia Tag CLD5410.

The suspect is known to frequent Kissingbower and Olive Road area and is considered to be Armed and Dangerous.

Any information concerning this suspect, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-432-5281 or 821-1080.